Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
This evening in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monda…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 …
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The for…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Statesville folks sho…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…