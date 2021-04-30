This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
