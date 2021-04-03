This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
