Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

