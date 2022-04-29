Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.