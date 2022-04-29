Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be war…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. W…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV inde…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in State…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…