Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
