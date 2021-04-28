 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert