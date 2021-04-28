Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.