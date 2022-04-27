This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
