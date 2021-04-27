Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
