Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

