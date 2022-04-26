For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be war…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variab…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV inde…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will…