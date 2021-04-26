This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable…