Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

