Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
