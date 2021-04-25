Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.