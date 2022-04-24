This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variab…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV inde…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to…