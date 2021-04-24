 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

