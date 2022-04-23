Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variab…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Per…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The f…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?