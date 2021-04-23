This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
