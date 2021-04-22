Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville