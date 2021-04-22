 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

