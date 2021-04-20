For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
