Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.