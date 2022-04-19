 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

