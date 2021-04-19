 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

