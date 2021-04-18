Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
