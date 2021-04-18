 Skip to main content
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

