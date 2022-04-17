Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.