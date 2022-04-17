This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
