Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

