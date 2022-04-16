Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.