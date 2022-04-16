This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
