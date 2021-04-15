This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
