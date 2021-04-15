 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert