Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

