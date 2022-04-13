 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert