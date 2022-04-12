This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
