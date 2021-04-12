 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert