This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
