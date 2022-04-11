Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's wea…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mp…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …