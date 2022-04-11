 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

