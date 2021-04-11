 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

