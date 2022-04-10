 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

