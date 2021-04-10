This evening in Statesville: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
