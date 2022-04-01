 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

