This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monda…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 59 degrees is today's…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We w…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to re…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still …
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. L…