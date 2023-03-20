Troutman Fire and Shepherds Fire Rescue were on the scene of a house fire on Sunday as six people were able to safely exit the structure without injury.

At 1:48 p.m., emergency services were alerted to the structure fire on Levo Drive in Troutman and arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the structure.

Five adults and one infant were reported to have safely evacuated without injury.

South Iredell, Mooresville and Wayside Fire Rescue were also called to assist with tankers, the South Iredell Air Van and Iredell County EMS also responded in support.

Unfortunately the home was destroyed and the Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials according to Assistant Fire Marshal Josh Levan.