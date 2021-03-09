Watch Now: Motorcyclist crashes to avoid cow in the road in Alexander County

A motorcyclist crashed his bike to avoid a cow in the highway in Alexander County on Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries.

Bethlehem Fire Chief Ashley Starnes provided details on how the crash unfolded.

A vehicle had swerved to avoid a cow that was on Rink Dam Road, Starnes said. The vehicle missed the cow. A motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction came around a bend in the road and swerved to avoid the vehicle and the cow.

When the motorcyclist swerved, the bike fell over, Starnes said.

The cow came from a nearby farm. The owner had retrieved it before 1 p.m. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating. Bethlehem firefighters and Alexander County EMS workers also responded to the wreck.