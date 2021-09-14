WATCH NOW: Mooresville will never forget: Memorial Walk commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

They are being told, “walk, don’t run, keep moving.” Since they are out of the building, Hogan said he thought the nightmare was over; however, he recalls a Port Authority officer, or who he believed was one, telling them to “RUN, Don’t Look Back!” And they do just what they are told.

Hogan said he and Dave often talk about 9/11, and one time he asked him, “this Port Authority officer, do you remember what she looked like, who she was and he said, yeah, I’ve heard you tell the story all the time, but Bob, there was nobody there. I said, what do you mean there was nobody there? I said, she was there, you were here, I was here. How did you not hear or see her? He goes, no, there was nobody there. And I said, wait a second, if there was nobody there, why did you run? And he said because you started. And that was his second divine intervention that came that day, he said.

Finally getting a call out to his wife, he told her he is out of the building and on the street when he hears this wrenching sound of metal. He turns around to see the top of Two World Trade Center tipping toward him and they take off running again as the building is falling and debris is coming fast at them. I look ahead and see this big building and think maybe concrete will stop whatever this is, he said.