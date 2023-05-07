The Mike and Marty Memorial Pickleball Tournament brought players together for two good reasons: To play pickleball and honor two lost friends and fellow players.

"Mike Coffey and Marty Holbrook were avid pickleball players and played here a lot," Reid Suttles said as he explained the two had died in the last year, which was why the tournament was named in their honor. "There's so much love for these two people, two really outgoing people, so we decided to have this in honor of them."

Along with the tournament, there is a memorial bench that will be placed in the tennis and pickleball courts area at Caldwell Park. Tom Sherrod said a prayer for the deceased and members spoke of Coffey and Holbrook as the bench was dedicated.

The tournament had multiple levels of competition for beginners and more experienced players, but all were there to celebrate Coffey and Holbrook and do what those two and themselves love.