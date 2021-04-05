WATCH NOW: Fitness, Fellowship and Faith: Men's group

“I don’t know what other regions do all the time when it comes to that,” he said. “But in Mooresville, we pray.”

“There’s probably 25,000 members now across the country,” said Cupcake. Other groups meet in Statesville, Davidson, Denver, Gastonia, Mountain Island and Winston-Salem, among others. To find the location of the various workouts and join in, visit www.f3nation.com and click on locations.

Both Cupcake and Cheez Whiz noted there is a version for women called FIA (Females In Action), however, there has not been one started in Mooresville.

Cheez Whiz said, “We have about 90 (members) here in Mooresville now.” But they want to double that number and reach out to more men in the community to come and be a part of this group.

While it doesn’t cost anything to be a part of the group, the rewards are many, as both Cupcake and Cheez Whiz shared.

“F3 does have members,” Cheez Whiz said, “but it’s free. So all you have to do is show up. But we know we can get people because it’s affected each of our lives.”

While the first word in the F3 name is fitness, the other components of fellowship and faith have been very instrumental in keeping the men coming back and being very involved in the group.