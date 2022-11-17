Doris Willard might have thought it was just another day in her senior bowling league at Pla Mor Lanes, but her friends were there with cake and well wishes to celebrate her 99th birthday a day early.

“It was really a surprise,” Willard said. “I love to bowl twice a week. It’s my pastime and I love it.”

She said she loves being there with her friends like Terry Keller, who has been her bowling partner for nearly a decade now.

“She’s amazing and amazing how she keeps going. There are days where she beats me, and I’m younger than her by a bit,” Keller said. “She likes to tell me I was born the year she graduated from high school.”

Angel Metsch, operations manager at Pla Mor, said Willard has been a fixture for years. Willard has bowled since the building reopened in the early 1980s.

“She is a huge delight to be around,” Metsch said.

Along with her friends, Willard was joined by her daughter, Tandra Thompson. She said her mother has always been a caretaker in the family as she took care of her and then began working at a warehouse for years until she retired to take care of her late husband, who also bowled with her.

“She’s bowled ever since I can remember, ever since was a tiny thing,” Thompson said.

Her daughter credited an excellent diet and exercise to her mother’s longevity.

“I hope I inherited some of those good genes,” Thompson said.

On Thursday she bowled games of 124, 123, 104 for a 351 series which included two strikes and eight spares. Her average in the Thursday Senior league is 121.