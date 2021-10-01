WATCH NOW: American Renaissance School first graders celebrate community helpers

First grade students at American Renaissance School got an up-close look at how first responders do their work as the Iredell County Rescue Squad and Statesville Fire Department visited ARS’s elementary school on Thursday.

“This week we are celebrating community helpers. First grade classes Mrs. (Beth) Odom, Mrs. (Debbie) Shaginaw, Mrs. (Jacqueline) Ford, and Mrs. (Ansley) Lail invited Iredell Rescue Squad and the fire department to join them in gearing up for fire safety month in October,” Beth Odom, a first grade teacher at the American Renaissance School, said.

Students climbed aboard an ambulance and some even got on a backboard while Candace Giannini and Nicholas Hartson explained their work. Over at the fire truck, firefighters showed off their gear and explained some of the ways they fight fires to the young students.

Odom also wanted to thank one of the student’s parents who helped organize the event.

“Student Adrianne Holcomb’s mom works for the rescue squad and helped make our day extra special. Mrs. Odom and all of the teachers say thank you,” Odom said.

