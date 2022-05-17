Voters vary in motivation, but hope their ballots lead to change

Many see voting as their civic duty, no matter who is on the ballot. But voters in Statesville and Iredell County said they have many reasons to vote in this primary election.

They hope their votes can point the city, county, state, and country in the right direction.

“Just how things have been run in the country for the past several years, and how things have been going in Statesville, it’s been OK, but I want to be more active and more vocal about my civic duties,” Brandon McCoy said. “With rising prices and things like that, and certain views how to stimulate growth and things of that nature, (the economy) is definitely on the forefront.”

The economy, and more specifically the cost of living for many voters, was a common theme among voters surveyed outside of several precincts in Statesville on Tuesday.

While not everyone could agree on what the sources of each problem were, there also was a thread of dissatisfaction with the current leaders among voters.

“We need some change in Statesville, we need some leaders that can put some of the expenses of taxes on developers, and not just citizens of the county,” Annette Willis said. “And we need some Christian leaders.”

Steve Willis echoed his wife’s comments and said when that plan had worked near Charlottesville, Virginia, where they used to live.

“You can get libraries, you can get schools, you can get roads increased. That’s what we need to do here, and not just put it on the individual who owns a home and is retired,” Steve Willis said.

Both said the city and county need more commercial growth to support the needs of residents as the population grows.

And while the economy was on nearly every voters’ mind on Tuesday and the early voters before then, it was far from the only issue.

“So many, how do I choose?” Dawn White said. “Social, reproductive rights, equality, justice, LBGTQ, a number of subjects I’m interested in.”

And while this election was a primary with city races on it as well, White said she has the same approach each time she goes to vote.

“You look into the records, see what they stand for, and carry on smartly,” White said.

Check statesville.com for results from Tuesday's election.

