Vikings remember one of their own, challenged to make a difference

Among the nearly 350 seniors who marched across the stage Friday, there was one notable absence.
Houston Finley, who was scheduled to march with his class, died earlier this year after committing suicide.
Finley’s parents, Doug and Ginger, came up on the stage to accept their son’s diploma as the Rev. Mark Collins, youth pastor at Western Avenue Baptist Church, talked to Houston’s classmates.
“There is an obvious absence here today,” he said. “Houston Finley was a friend of mine and a friend of many of you.”
In the days after Houston’s death, Collins said, he sat in the media center and shared memories of Houston with students at South Iredell.
And, in those days, he said, many of the students, faculty and staff, supported the Finleys in many ways, from phone calls to visits to meals, and that Viking Nation showed its dedication and compassion.
Collins, like many graduation speakers, offered a challenge but this one was different. He challenged the graduates to take out their phones and store a number — one to the National Suicide Prevention hotline.
He also encouraged them to talk to their friends and family members, especially ones who may be struggling. “Ask your friends how they’re doing … People need to know you care,” he said.
“Every single moment matters. Don’t take anything for granted. It all matters,” he said.
Dr. Shalonda Davidson, a graduate of South, expressed her admiration and pride in the class of 2021.
Using the letters that spell out Viking, Davidson challenged the graduates.
V, she said, stands for Victorious. “You accomplished and set a goal,” she said.
The first I, Davidson said, stands for Impossible. Nothing is impossible, she said, as long as they put Jesus first.
K, she said, is for kindness. “Always be kind to people,” she said. “We all have our ups and downs in life.”
The second I stands for Incredible. She told the seniors they are graduates of the best high school in Iredell County and that makes them incredible.
The N is for no one. “No one can stop you but yourself,” she said.
The G stands for goal. “Always set a goal for yourself,” Davidson said.
She closed out her speech by offering congratulations to the class of 2021. “You made it,” she said.