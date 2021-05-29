Vikings remember one of their own, challenged to make a difference

Among the nearly 350 seniors who marched across the stage Friday, there was one notable absence.

Houston Finley, who was scheduled to march with his class, died earlier this year after committing suicide.

Finley’s parents, Doug and Ginger, came up on the stage to accept their son’s diploma as the Rev. Mark Collins, youth pastor at Western Avenue Baptist Church, talked to Houston’s classmates.

“There is an obvious absence here today,” he said. “Houston Finley was a friend of mine and a friend of many of you.”

In the days after Houston’s death, Collins said, he sat in the media center and shared memories of Houston with students at South Iredell.

And, in those days, he said, many of the students, faculty and staff, supported the Finleys in many ways, from phone calls to visits to meals, and that Viking Nation showed its dedication and compassion.

Collins, like many graduation speakers, offered a challenge but this one was different. He challenged the graduates to take out their phones and store a number — one to the National Suicide Prevention hotline.