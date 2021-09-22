Veterans, community can benefit from DAV Cares event

Wallace said he was glad to pair with the health department and have them there so the community can get a better idea of how its services can benefit people, not just when they need a vaccine.

While the whole community can benefit from the free wellness checks and food, a few of the services offered at the event are for veterans.

Don Carr, a service officer with DAV, will help veterans filling out disability forms. A representative from Fifth Street Ministries will be there as well as the organization’s Heroes House program serves as a transitional housing facility for veterans in the community who may be homeless. It provides peer support and individual case management services to every veteran in the Heroes House.

Sheri Roberts with the Red Cross will also be there to provide information on the services available for those dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. Wallace said he hopes that if there is a veteran at the event struggling with PTSD that they can feel more comfortable talking about it in an environment with their peers.