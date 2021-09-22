Veterans, community can benefit from DAV Cares event

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 68 just wants the community to know it cares, and what better way to do that than to host its DAV Cares event Friday and Saturday in Statesville.
“We’re all we’re like gung ho for it,” Kenny Wallace said of the two-day event where DAV has organized a blood drive, a vaccine site, along with groups that can help members of the community. Wallace serves as the local DAV chapter’s assistant service officer and said while the event is aimed at veterans, the goal is to be of service to the community as a whole.
The Cares event will be held at 218 Bakery Lane in Statesville and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday at the same time.
The blood drive will be run by One Blood, which will be giving away cancer awareness socks, T-shirts and $20 gift cards to donors. Donors can register online ahead of time or come the day of the event.
The vaccine clinic is conducted by the Iredell County Health Department and interested participants can call Wallace at 704-253-2577 or email him at WallaceKenneth68@yahoo.com to schedule a time.
Free wellness checks will be provided by nurses from Brookdale Peachtree. Wallace said on Friday that South River Baptist will be handing out food items while the Statesville First Nazarene Church will perform the task on Saturday. DAV is also providing bag lunches for $5 donations to raise money for the organization.
Wallace said he was glad to pair with the health department and have them there so the community can get a better idea of how its services can benefit people, not just when they need a vaccine.
While the whole community can benefit from the free wellness checks and food, a few of the services offered at the event are for veterans.
Don Carr, a service officer with DAV, will help veterans filling out disability forms. A representative from Fifth Street Ministries will be there as well as the organization’s Heroes House program serves as a transitional housing facility for veterans in the community who may be homeless. It provides peer support and individual case management services to every veteran in the Heroes House.
Sheri Roberts with the Red Cross will also be there to provide information on the services available for those dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. Wallace said he hopes that if there is a veteran at the event struggling with PTSD that they can feel more comfortable talking about it in an environment with their peers.
“We are veterans and some of us are going through the same symptoms that they’re going through. It’s easier for them to talk to us than to talk to civilians and it opens up a dialogue with them because they’re in a different setting versus the office of a doctor,” Wallace said. “It can get the ball rolling as we just eat and share experiences with one another.”
This year’s event isn’t as big as Wallace said they originally planned due to COVID-19, but he said the group hopes next year they can stage a similar event — hopefully without the need for COVID vaccines — and expand it into a community cookout.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL