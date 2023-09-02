In 2023 the United Way of Iredell County Endowment Committee has asked for proposals that build up the Iredell County community in new ways. In particular, the committee is looking for proposals which will focus on one or more of the following areas:

Create long term solutions for individuals who are experiencing housing inadequacy.

Strengthen the education system by supporting those who teach our children in daycares and in school.

Improve our communities by directly teaching a life skill that will advance our neighbors’ quality of life.

All proposals must be written in letter format on letterhead with a detailed project budget and sustainability plan attached. Projects already funded by United Way of Iredell County will not be considered. No building or infrastructure proposals will be considered.

Proposals should be above $25,000 in value and be written by a nonprofit agency. The Endowment Committee has a total budget of around $150,000 and would like to select several recipients. Any proposals which are collaborative in nature are highly encouraged and will be considered

Keep these parameters in mind as you plan your project:

All proposals will be due no later than noon on Sept. 16. Funds will be awarded mid to late November. Direct questions and submissions to Sara Helmick at SHelmick@UWIredell.org.