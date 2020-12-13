United Way of Central Carolinas is helping nonprofits meet needs in the community

As we prepare to close out 2020 and welcome a new year, the challenges we face as a community and the uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic are firmly planted in many of our hearts and minds. Whether you know someone who has lost their job, home or health care, or is having trouble putting food on the table for the family, we are experiencing an unprecedented time of public health and economic crisis.

Through it all, nonprofits in our community continue to see demand for their services increase and the path to recovery for many of our friends and neighbors will not be speedy or easy. But thanks to United Way of Central Carolinas, nonprofits in our community are meeting the needs of our residents with the support of grant funding they receive from the organization that serves a five-county region, including a portion of Iredell and agencies in the Mooresville/Lake Norman community.

Near the beginning of the pandemic last March, many United Way of Central Carolinas agency partners faced difficulty in keeping up with the escalating needs of the community and some were unable to serve clients face-to-face. Suddenly, they were confronted with navigating the challenges of operating in a socially distant manner or doing so entirely virtually.