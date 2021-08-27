Union Grove General Store to host Case Knife Event

The Union Grove General Store is ready to host the 2021 “Better Together” Case knife event which starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon on Saturday, with a “one of a kind” Case knife set to be auctioned off at 11 a.m. The proceeds of the auction will go to support Matthew 25, a Harmony-based non-profit.

There will also be 100 Case event knives that will be sold on a ‘first come, first get’ basis according to the Union Grove General Store. The event knives are $88.99, plus tax.

For fans of Case Knives, it’s a unique event, according to Ed Chenevey, who said the fact the knives are made in America is one of the selling points for its users. For those cutlery fans, special guests at the event include Case Innovations Specialist Lisa Boser Miller, Case craftsmen on site, a knife forging demonstration by Moss Custom Knives, and Hallows Eve Forge’s Josh Myers with live blacksmith demonstration.

There will also be live music by The Audiophiles, antique cars and trucks, Amish buggy rides, food truck, and face paintings according to the store.

Chenevey said there will also be free giveaways throughout the day.

