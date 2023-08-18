Magicians use sleight of hand to distract you as they perform their tricks. Randy Shirley uses magic to distract you from your everyday worries so you can enjoy your evening as he entertains you.

At a recent show in Conover, Shirley was entertaining a family of three at a restaurant before making his way to the next guest until a server said they wanted him to come back to the table.

“So I go over there and the guy there says, ‘I wanna tell you something. I walked in tonight, I had a bad day at work and things just aren’t going well for me and for the family right now, we’re just having some struggles,’” Shirley said the man told him. “But he said ‘The magic that you did for us earlier he said that turned my frown upside down’ and I’ll never forget that. It’s those moments that make it so that this is what I feel my calling is.”

Turning a frown into a smile isn’t always an easy trick, even for a magician, but that’s exactly what he hopes to do at PT Marvels in Statesville on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. when he performs his act “Come A Little Closer.” Tickets are $12-15 and can be purchased on the PT Marvels website, https://ptmarvels.com/. PT Marvels is at 824 Turnersburg Highway.

He said the room will hold just under 60 people and is an intimate setting where he prefers doing his magic. He hopes all of them will be able to enjoy not just the magic, but the fact they’ll be watching it up close and hopefully leaving with a sense of wonder.

Whether that has them “rolling around in bed more than a gas station hot dog” as one man put it to Shirley after a show, or simply leaving with a sense of astonishment, that’s why the Hickory-based magician does what he does.

“I end up saying if you lose a little bit of sleep, I know that I’ve done my job,”

Magic with a mission

While Shirley had a trick or two up his sleeve before he walked into a Raleigh magic shop in September of 1994, it was then when his path to becoming a magician came into focus.

“I saw some slide of hand that was what I call just next level. This was not the stuff that my uncle was doing at the family reunion. This looked like real magic,” Shirley said. “And so I, as I say, peel the onion a little bit and I got a little bit more involved in the deeper — I don’t want to call it the cultish — but there’s a different breed of magicians out there that are what they call underground, lesser known, but yet they are where the big ideas come from.”

That’s when he started to purchase books — some harder to find than others that required talking to those same underground magicians — and begin to take the craft more seriously. Along with learning the tricks of the trade, he also learned that while much of the work is in the art of deception, that doesn’t just go for the sleight of hand.

“A magician is really just an actor playing the part of a magician. We all know magic is not real, but my job is to make it so that you question that reality. I want to be able to take that moment of astonishment and wonder that you have, and I wanna put a crowbar in it and I wanna hold it open as long as I possibly can,” Shirley said. “I tell them my goal at the end of this is two-fold: I want you to remember my name, and I want you to lose a little bit of sleep tonight, but I want you to be glad that you did. I want you to be glad that you lost some sleep.”

Shirley said entertaining, via magic, is his purpose in life. He said it not only lifts the spirits of those he performs for, but himself as well.

“We’ve all had those times in our lives where we were down, but never have. I once performed magic for someone and walked away and said, you know what I regret doing that. It’s always been a positive thing, not just for me, but for my audience,” Shirley said.

And even it takes a moment to remember his name, leaving an impression on someone is what ultimately matters. He said years ago he was at Walmart when someone came up to him and said they knew who he was. Taken aback at first, he relaxed as they revealed why. A decade before he had performed at a company event she had gone to.

“And she goes through her purse, and she pulls out a souvenir from a particular trick that I must have done for her. A souvenir, a memento from that trick she had been carrying in her purse for 10 years. And I tell you that moment not only melts in my heart, but it makes all of the work, the practice, the trial and error, the creative thinking time, it makes it all worth it,” Shirley said.